Today is SUNDAY, MAY 23, the 143rd day of 2021. There are 222 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

BONNIE AND CLYDE CAR

People crowd around the abandoned bullet-riddled 1934 Ford automobile in which Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrows were killed by federal agents in Arcadia, La., May 23, 1934. (AP Photo)

On May 23, 1934, bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were shot to death in a police ambush in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

10 YEARS AGO

The European Union imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad over the continuing crackdown on antigovernment protesters. 

ON THIS DATE

In 1911, the newly completed New York Public Library was dedicated by President William Howard Taft, Gov. John Alden Dix and Mayor William Jay Gaynor.

In 1939, the Navy submarine USS Squalus sank during a test dive off the New England coast. Thirty-two crew members and one civilian were rescued, but 26 others died; the sub was salvaged and recommissioned the USS Sailfish.

In 1977, Moluccan extremists seized a train and a primary school in the Netherlands; the hostage drama ended June 11 as Dutch marines stormed the train, resulting in the deaths of six out of nine hijackers and two hostages, while the school siege ended peacefully.

In 1984, Surgeon General C. Everett Koop issued a report saying there was “very solid” evidence linking cigarette smoke to lung disease in non-smokers. “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” starring Harrison Ford, was released by Paramount Pictures.

In 1994, funeral services were held at Arlington National Cemetery for former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

BUILD Speaker Series: Jewel

Singer-songwriter and actor Jewel participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the Hallmark television movie, "Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery", at AOL Studios on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Joan Collins is 88.

Chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov is 70.

Former baseball manager Buck Showalter is 65.

Actor-comedian-game show host Drew Carey is 63.

Country singer Shelly West is 63.

Actor Linden Ashby is 61.

Country singer Brian McComas is 49.

Singer JEWEL is 47.

Game show contestant Ken Jennings is 47.

Actor Lane Garrison is 41.

