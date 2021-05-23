TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 23, the 143rd day of 2021. There are 222 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 23, 1934, bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were shot to death in a police ambush in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.
10 YEARS AGO
The European Union imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad over the continuing crackdown on antigovernment protesters.
ON THIS DATE
In 1911, the newly completed New York Public Library was dedicated by President William Howard Taft, Gov. John Alden Dix and Mayor William Jay Gaynor.
In 1939, the Navy submarine USS Squalus sank during a test dive off the New England coast. Thirty-two crew members and one civilian were rescued, but 26 others died; the sub was salvaged and recommissioned the USS Sailfish.
In 1977, Moluccan extremists seized a train and a primary school in the Netherlands; the hostage drama ended June 11 as Dutch marines stormed the train, resulting in the deaths of six out of nine hijackers and two hostages, while the school siege ended peacefully.
In 1984, Surgeon General C. Everett Koop issued a report saying there was “very solid” evidence linking cigarette smoke to lung disease in non-smokers. “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” starring Harrison Ford, was released by Paramount Pictures.
In 1994, funeral services were held at Arlington National Cemetery for former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Joan Collins is 88.
Chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov is 70.
Former baseball manager Buck Showalter is 65.
Actor-comedian-game show host Drew Carey is 63.
Country singer Shelly West is 63.
Actor Linden Ashby is 61.
Country singer Brian McComas is 49.
Singer JEWEL is 47.
Game show contestant Ken Jennings is 47.
Actor Lane Garrison is 41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.