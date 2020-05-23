THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Sometimes you have to be silent in order to be heard.” — Swiss proverb
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MAY 23, the 144th day of 2020. There are 222 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 23, 1984, Surgeon General C. EVERETT KOOP issued a report saying there was “very solid” evidence linking cigarette smoke to lung disease in non-smokers.
10 YEARS AGO
The final episode of the supernatural castaway drama “Lost” aired on ABC after six seasons.
ON THIS DATE
In 1934, bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were shot to death in a police ambush in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.
In 1945, Nazi official Heinrich Himmler committed suicide by biting into a cyanide capsule while in British custody in Luneburg, Germany.
In 1984, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” starring Harrison Ford, was released by Paramount Pictures.
In 2001, The Senate passed an 11-year, $1.35 trillion-dollar tax cut bill.
In 2007, President George W. Bush, speaking at the U.S. Coast Guard commencement, portrayed the Iraq war as a battle between the U.S. and al-Qaida and said Osama bin Laden was setting up a terrorist cell in Iraq to strike targets in America.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Joan Collins is 87.
Actor Charles Kimbrough is 84.
Chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov is 69.
Boxing Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler is 66.
Former baseball manager Buck Showalter is 64.
Actor-comedian-game show host Drew Carey is 62.
Country singer Shelly West is 62.
Actor Linden Ashby (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 60.
Singer Jewel is 46.
Game show contestant Ken Jennings is 46.
