THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Responsibility educates.” — Wendell Phillips, American abolitionist (1811-1884)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 24, the 145th day of 2020. There are 221 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 24, 1962, astronaut Scott Carpenter became the second American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Aurora 7.
10 YEARS AGO
The Supreme Court rejected the NFL’s request for broad antitrust law protection, saying that it had to be considered 32 separate teams — not one big business — when selling branded items like jerseys and caps.
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, John Hancock was unanimously elected President of the Continental Congress in Philadelphia, succeeding Peyton Randolph.
In 1844, Samuel F.B. Morse transmitted the message “What hath God wrought” from Washington to Baltimore as he formally opened America’s first telegraph line.
In 1935, the first major league baseball game to be played at night took place at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field as the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1.
In 1941, the German battleship Bismarck sank the British battle cruiser HMS Hood in the North Atlantic, killing all but three of the 1,418 men on board.
In 1961, a group of Freedom Riders was arrested after arriving at a bus terminal in Jackson, Miss., charged with breaching the peace for entering white-designated areas. (They ended up serving 60 days in jail.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Tommy Chong is 82.
Singer Bob Dylan is 79.
Singer Patti LaBelle is 76.
Actress Priscilla Presley is 75.
Actor ALFRED MOLINA is 67.
Singer Rosanne Cash is 65.
Actor John C. Reilly is 55.
Actor Eric Close is 53.
Former MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon is 47.
Actor Dash Mihok is 46.
