TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MAY 24, the 144th day of 2021. There are 221 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 24, 1935, the first major league baseball game to be played at night took place at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field as the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1.
10 YEARS AGO
Egyptian authorities ordered former President Hosni Mubarak tried on charges of corruption as well as conspiracy in the deadly shooting of protesters who’d driven him from power.
ON THIS DATE
In 1844, Samuel F.B. Morse transmitted the message “What hath God wrought” from Washington to Baltimore as he formally opened America’s first telegraph line.
In 1961, a group of Freedom Riders was arrested after arriving at a bus terminal in Jackson, Mississippi, charged with breaching the peace for entering white-designated areas. (They ended up serving 60 days in jail.)
In 1974, American jazz composer and bandleader Duke Ellington, 75, died in New York.
In 1991, the feminist film drama “Thelma & Louise,” starring Susan Sarandon (as Louise) and Geena Davis (as Thelma), was released by MGM.
In 2001, 23 people were killed when the floor of a Jerusalem wedding hall collapsed beneath dancing guests, sending them plunging several stories into the basement.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Tommy Chong is 83.
Singer Bob Dylan is 80.
Actor Gary Burghoff is 78.
Singer PATTI LABELLE is 77.
Actor Priscilla Presley is 76.
Singer Rosanne Cash is 66.
Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 61.
Actor John C. Reilly is 56.
Actor Eric Close is 54.
Country singer Billy Gilman is 33.
