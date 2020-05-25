THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“History is something that never happened, written by someone who wasn’t there.” — Author unknown
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MAY 25, the 146th day of 2020. There are 220 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy told Congress: “I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth.”
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama ordered 1,200 National Guard troops to boost security along the U.S.-Mexico border.
ON THIS DATE
In 1787, the Constitutional Convention began at the Pennsylvania State House (Independence Hall) in Philadelphia after enough delegates had shown up for a quorum.
In 1935, Babe Ruth hit his last three career home runs — Nos. 712, 713 and 714 — for the Boston Braves in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (The Pirates won, 11-7.)
In 1959, the U.S. Supreme Court, in State Athletic Commission v. Dorsey, struck down a Louisiana law prohibiting interracial boxing matches. (The case had been brought by Joseph Dorsey Jr., a black professional boxer.)
In 1965, Muhammad Ali knocked out Sonny Liston in the first round of their world heavyweight title rematch in Lewiston, Maine. (Ali’s victory generated controversy over whether he’d truly connected when he sent Liston crashing to the canvas with a right to the head, or whether it was a “phantom punch,” implying that the fight had been fixed.)
In 2008, NASA’s Phoenix Mars Lander arrived on the Red Planet to begin searching for evidence of water; the spacecraft confirmed the presence of water ice at its landing site.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Ann Robinson is 91.
Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 81.
Movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 76.
Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 57.
Actor Joseph Reitman is 52.
Actress Anne Heche is 51.
Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy is 50.
Actress Octavia Spencer is 50.
Actor Cillian Murphy is 44.
Olympic gold medal gymnast ALY RAISMAN is 26.
