TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MAY 25, the 145th day of 2021. There are 220 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a Black man, died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe; Floyd’s death, captured on video by a bystander, would lead to worldwide protests, some of which turned violent, and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
10 YEARS AGO
A judge in Salt Lake City sentenced street preacher Brian David Mitchell to life in prison for kidnapping and raping Elizabeth Smart, who was 14 at the time of her abduction in 2002.
ON THIS DATE
In 1935, Babe Ruth hit his last three career home runs — Nos. 712, 713 and 714 — for the Boston Braves in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (The Pirates won, 11-7.)
In 1965, Muhammad Ali knocked out Sonny Liston in the first round of their world heavyweight title rematch in Lewiston, Maine. (Ali’s victory generated controversy over whether he’d truly connected when he sent Liston crashing to the canvas with a right to the head, or whether it was a “phantom punch,” implying that the fight had been fixed.)
In 1977, the first “Star Wars” film (later retitled “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope”) was released by 20th Century Fox.
In 1992, Jay Leno made his debut as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show,” succeeding Johnny Carson.
In 2018, Harvey Weinstein was charged in New York with rape and another sex felony in the first prosecution to result from the wave of allegations against him; the once-powerful movie producer turned himself in to face the charges and was released on $1 million bail after a court appearance. (Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault; he is serving a 23-year prison sentence.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall is 85.
Actor SIR IAN McKELLEN is 82.
Country singer Jessi Colter is 78.
Actor Karen Valentine is 74.
Actor Patti D’Arbanville is 70.
Actor Connie Sellecca is 66.
Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 58.
Actor Anne Heche is 52.
Actors Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush ("Little House on the Prairie") are 51.
Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy is 51.
