THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I am never afraid of what I know.” — Anna Sewell, English author (1820-1878)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MAY 26, the 147th day of 2020. There are 219 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 26, 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.
10 YEARS AGO
BP launched its latest bid to plug the gushing well in the Gulf of Mexico by force-feeding it heavy drilling mud, a maneuver known as a “top kill” which proved unsuccessful.
ON THIS DATE
In 1868, the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson ended with his acquittal on the remaining charges.
In 1971, Don McLean recorded his song “American Pie” at The Record Plant in New York City (it was released the following November by United Artists Records).
In 1981, 14 people were killed when a Marine jet crashed onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off Florida.
In 1998, the U.S. Supreme Court made it far more difficult for police to be sued by people hurt during high-speed chases. The Supreme Court also ruled that Ellis Island, historic gateway for millions of immigrants, was mainly in New Jersey, not New York.
In 2004, nearly a decade after the Oklahoma City bombing, Terry Nichols was found guilty of 161 state murder charges for helping carry out the attack. (Nichols later received 161 consecutive life sentences.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sportscaster Brent Musberger is 81.
Singer Stevie Nicks is 72.
Actress Pam Grier is 71.
Actor Philip Michael Thomas is 71.
Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 58.
Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 56.
Actress Helena Bonham Carter is 54.
Singer LAURYN HILL is 45.
Actress Elisabeth Harnois is 41.
Actor Hrach Titizian is 41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.