THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 26, the 146th day of 2021. There are 219 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 26, 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.
10 YEARS AGO
Congress passed a four-year extension of post-Sept. 11 powers contained in the Patriot Act to search records and conduct roving wiretaps in pursuit of terrorists.
ON THIS DATE
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the Montana Territory.
In 1977, George Willig scaled the outside of the South Tower of New York’s World Trade Center; he was arrested at the top of the 110-story building.
In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic. (The marriage ended in 1996.)
In 2004, nearly a decade after the Oklahoma City bombing, Terry Nichols was found guilty of 161 state murder charges for helping carry out the attack. (Nichols later received 161 consecutive life sentences.)
In 2015, challenging Hillary Rodham Clinton from the left, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders formally kicked off his Democratic presidential bid in Burlington, Vermont, with a pitch to liberals to join him in a “political revolution” to transform the nation’s economy and politics.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sportscaster Brent Musberger is 82.
Rock musician Garry Peterson (Guess Who) is 76.
Singer Stevie Nicks is 73.
Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 72.
Actor Margaret Colin is 63.
Actor Genie Francis is 59.
Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 59.
Singer-actor LENNY KRAVITZ is 57.
Singer Lauryn Hill is 46.
Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 43.
