THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Great wisdom is generous; petty wisdom is contentious. Great speech is impassioned, small speech cantankerous." — Chuang-Tzu, Chinese essayist (c.369-c.286 B.C.)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, the 148th day of 2020. There are 218 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 27, 1995, actor Christopher Reeve was left paralyzed when he was thrown from his horse during a jumping event in Charlottesville, Virginia.
10 YEARS AGO
The Senate Armed Services Committee and the full House approved measures to repeal the 1993 "don't ask, don't tell" law that allowed gay people to serve in the armed services provided they hid their sexual orientation
ON THIS DATE
In 1199, King John of England was crowned in Westminster Abbey nearly two months after the death of his brother, Richard I ("The Lion-Hearted").
In 1933, the Chicago World's Fair, celebrating "A Century of Progress," officially opened. Walt Disney's Academy Award-winning animated short "The Three Little Pigs" was first released.
In 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives.
In 1942, Doris "Dorie" Miller, a cook aboard the USS West Virginia, became the first African-American to receive the Navy Cross for displaying "extraordinary courage and disregard for his own personal safety" during Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor.
In 1998, Michael Fortier (FOR'-tee-ur), the government's star witness in the Oklahoma City bombing case, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after apologizing for not warning anyone about the deadly plot. (Fortier was freed in January 2006.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 84. R
Actor Richard Schiff is 65.
Comedian Adam Carolla is 56.
Actor Todd Bridges is 55.
Actor PAUL BETTANY is 49.
Actor Jack McBrayer is 47.
Rapper Andre 3000 (Outkast) is 45.
TV chef Jamie Oliver is 45.
Actor Ben Feldman is 40.
Actress Desiree Ross (TV: "Greenleaf") is 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.