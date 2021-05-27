THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The fate of love is that it always seems too little or too much.” — Amelia Barr
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MAY 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 27, 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives.
10 YEARS AGO
Astronauts Mike Fincke and Gregory Chamitoff made history as the final spacewalkers of NASA’s 30-year shuttle program, completing construction of the International Space Station with the smooth addition of an extension pole.
ON THIS DATE
In 1861, Chief Justice Roger Taney, sitting as a federal circuit court judge in Baltimore, ruled that President Abraham Lincoln lacked the authority to suspend the writ of habeas corpus (Lincoln disregarded the ruling).
In 1933, the Chicago World’s Fair, celebrating “A Century of Progress,” officially opened. Walt Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated short “The Three Little Pigs” was first released.
In 1937, the newly completed Golden Gate Bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County, California, was opened to pedestrian traffic (vehicles began crossing the next day).
In 1998, Michael Fortier, the government’s star witness in the Oklahoma City bombing case, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after apologizing for not warning anyone about the deadly plot. (Fortier was freed in January 2006.)
In 2018, LeBron James reached his eighth straight NBA Finals as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 87-79 in Game 7 of the semifinals.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is 98.
Actor Lee Meriwether is 86.
Actor LOUIS GOSSETT JR. is 85.
Rock singer-musician Neil Finn (The Finn Brothers) is 63.
Actor Peri Gilpin is 60.
Comedian Adam Carolla is 57.
Actor Todd Bridges is 56.
Rock musician Sean Kinney (Alice In Chains) is 55.
Country singer Jace Everett is 49.
TV chef Jamie Oliver is 46.
