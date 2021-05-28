THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Few things in the world are more powerful than a positive push. A smile. A world of optimism and hope. A ‘you can do it’ when things are tough.” — Richard M. DeVos
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MAY 28, the 148th day of 2021. There are 217 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 28, 1934, the Dionne quintuplets — Annette, Cecile, Emilie, Marie and Yvonne — were born to Elzire Dionne at the family farm in Ontario, Canada.
10 YEARS AGO
North Korea freed Eddie Jun, an American it had held for a half year for reportedly proselytizing.
ON THIS DATE
In 1912, the Senate Commerce Committee issued its report on the Titanic disaster that cited a “state of absolute unpreparedness,” improperly tested safety equipment and an “indifference to danger” as some of the causes of an “unnecessary tragedy.”
In 1929, the first all-color talking picture, “On with the Show!” produced by Warner Bros., opened in New York.
In 1977, 165 people were killed when fire raced through the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky.
In 1987, to the embarrassment of Soviet officials, Mathias Rust, a young West German pilot, landed a private plane in Moscow’s Red Square without authorization. (Rust was freed by the Soviets the following year.)
In 2003, President George W. Bush signed a 10-year, $350 billion package of tax cuts, saying they already were “adding fuel to an economic recovery.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West is 83.
Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is 77.
Singer GLADYS KNIGHT is 77.
Singer John Fogerty (Creedance Clearwater Revival) is 76.
Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 59.
Country singer Phil Vassar is 57.
Singer Kylie Minogue is 53.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Ekaterina Gordeeva is 50.
Television personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck is 44.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Craig Kimbrel is 33.
