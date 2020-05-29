THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“What makes us discontented with our condition is the absurdly exaggerated idea we have of the happiness of others.” — French saying
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MAY 29, the 150th day of 2020. There are 216 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 29, 1988, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened their historic summit in Moscow.
10 YEARS AGO
Philadelphia’s Roy Halladay threw the 20th perfect game in major league history, beating the Florida Marlins 1-0.
ON THIS DATE
In 1914, the Canadian ocean liner RMS Empress of Ireland sank in the St. Lawrence River in eastern Quebec after colliding with the Norwegian cargo ship SS Storstad; of the 1,477 people on board the Empress of Ireland, 1,012 died. (The Storstad sustained only minor damage.)
In 1943, Norman Rockwell’s portrait of “Rosie the Riveter” appeared on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post.
In 1953, Mount Everest was conquered as Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tensing Norgay of Nepal became the first climbers to reach the summit.
In 1954, English runner Diane Leather became the first woman to run a sub-five-minute mile, finishing in 4:59.6 during the Midland Championships in Birmingham.
In 2008, the Vatican issued a decree stating that anyone trying to ordain a woman as a priest and any woman who attempted to receive the ordination would incur automatic excommunication.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser is 81.
Movie composer Danny Elfman is 67.
Singer LaToya Jackson is 64.
Actress ANNETTE BENING is 62.
Actor Rupert Everett is 61.
Singer Melissa Etheridge is 59.
Actress Laverne Cox is 48.
Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (“The Boondocks”) is 46.
Singer Melanie Brown (Spice Girls) is 45.
NBA player Carmelo Anthony is 36.
