THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

"Live life to the fullest, and focus on the positive." — Matt Cameron

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, MAY 29, the 149th day of 2021. There are 216 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

George Floyd-Officer Trial-Protests

This file photo provided by the Ramsey County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and jury selection in his trial begins Monday, March 8, 2021. (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

On May 29, 2020, fired Minneapolis police officer DEREK CHAUVIN was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (He would be convicted in April 2021 on those charges as well as second-degree unintentional murder.)

10 YEARS AGO

JR Hildebrand was one turn away from winning the Indianapolis 500 when he skidded high into the wall on the final turn and Dan Wheldon drove past to claim the win.

ON THIS DATE

In 1973, Tom Bradley was elected the first Black mayor of Los Angeles, defeating incumbent Sam Yorty.

In 1977, Janet Guthrie became the first woman to race in the Indianapolis 500, finishing in 29th place (the winner was A.J. Foyt).

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened their historic summit in Moscow.

In 1998, Republican elder statesman Barry Goldwater died in Paradise Valley, Arizona, at age 89.

In 2009, a judge in Los Angeles sentenced music producer Phil Spector to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of actor Lana Clarkson. (Spector remained in prison until his death in January 2021.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards - Show

Annette Bening accepts the Career Achievement award at the 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Former Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent is 83.

Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser is 82.

Actor Anthony Geary is 74.

Singer LaToya Jackson is 65.

Actor ANNETTE BENING is 63.

Actor Rupert Everett is 62.

Singer Melissa Etheridge is 60.

Actor Tracey Bregman is 58.

Singer Melanie Brown (Spice Girls) is 46.

Actor Riley Keough is 32.

Tags

Trending Video