THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“People change and forget to tell each other.” — Lillian Hellman
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MAY 3, the 123rd day of 2021. There are 242 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On May 3, 1979, Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher was chosen to become Britain’s first female prime minister as the Tories ousted the incumbent Labour government in parliamentary elections.
10 YEARS AGO
The White House said that OSAMA BIN LADEN was unarmed when Navy SEALs burst into his room at his Pakistan compound and shot him to death, a change in the official account that raised questions about whether the U.S. ever planned to capture the terrorist leader alive.
ON THIS DATE
In 1802, Washington, D.C. was incorporated as a city.
In 1937, Margaret Mitchell won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel, “Gone with the Wind.”
In 1948, the Supreme Court, in Shelley v. Kraemer, ruled that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to Blacks or members of other racial groups were legally unenforceable.
In 1984, Michael Dell founded Dell Computer Corp. while a student at the University of Texas in Austin.
In 2007, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Virginia for the commemoration of Jamestown’s 400th anniversary.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Frankie Valli is 87.
Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 75.
Singer Christopher Cross is 70.
Actor Amy Ryan is 53.
Actor Bobby Cannavale is 51.
Music and film producer-actor Damon Dash is 50.
Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake is 46.
Actor Christina Hendricks is 46.
Actor DULE HILL is 46.
Country singer Eric Church is 44.
