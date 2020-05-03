THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Each day, and the living of it, has to be a conscious creation in which discipline and order are relieved with some play and pure foolishness.” — May Sarton, American poet (born this date in 1912, died in 1995)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, May 3, the 124th day of 2020. There are 242 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 3, 1802, Washington, D.C. was incorporated as a city.
TEN YEARS AGO
BP declared it would pay all “legitimate and objectively verifiable” claims related to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
ON THIS DATE
In 1913, Clorox had its beginnings as five entrepreneurs agreed to set up a liquid bleach factory in Oakland, Calif.
In 1948, the Supreme Court, in Shelley v. Kraemer, ruled that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to blacks or members of other racial groups were legally unenforceable.
In 1979, Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher was chosen to become Britain’s first female prime minister as the Tories ousted the incumbent Labour government in parliamentary elections.
In 1984, Michael Dell founded Dell Computer Corp. while a student at the University of Texas in Austin.
In 1999, some 70 tornadoes roared across Oklahoma and Kansas, killing 46 people and injuring hundreds.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Frankie Valli is 86.
Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 74.
Actress Amy Ryan is 52.
Actor Bobby Cannavale is 50.
TV personality Willie Geist is 45.
Actress CHRISTINA HENDRICKS is 45.
Actor Dule Hill is 45.
Country singer Eric Church is 43.
Dancer Cheryl Burke is 36.
Actress Jill Berard is 30.
