TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 30, the 150th day of 2021. There are 215 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 30, 2006, the FBI said it had found no trace of Jimmy Hoffa after digging up a suburban Detroit horse farm.
10 YEARS AGO
Germany announced plans to abandon nuclear power over the next 11 years, outlining an ambitious strategy in the wake of Japan’s Fukushima disaster to replace atomic power with renewable energy sources.
ON THIS DATE
In 1431, Joan of Arc, condemned as a heretic, was burned at the stake in Rouen, France.
In 1883, 12 people were trampled to death in a stampede sparked by a rumor that the recently opened Brooklyn Bridge was in danger of collapsing.
In 1971, the American space probe Mariner 9 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a journey to Mars.
In 1996, Britain’s Prince Andrew and the former Sarah Ferguson were granted an uncontested decree ending their 10-year marriage.
In 2015, Vice President Joe Biden’s son, former Delaware attorney general Beau Biden, died at age 46 of brain cancer.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ruta Lee is 86.
Actor Keir Dullea is 85.
Actor Stephen Tobolowsky is 70.
Actor Ted McGinley is 63.
Actor Ralph Carter is 60.
Country singer Wynonna Judd is 57.
Movie director ANTOINE FUQUA is 56.
Rapper Cee Lo Green is 46.
Christian rock musician James Smith (Underoath) is 39.
Actor Jared Gilmore is 21.
