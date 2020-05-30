THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There are two statements about human beings that are true: that all human beings are alike, and that all are different. On those two facts all human wisdom is founded.” — Mark Van Doren, American poet (1894-1972)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MAY 30, the 151st day of 2020. There are 215 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 30, 1989, student protesters in Beijing erected a “Goddess of Democracy” statue in Tiananmen Square (the statue was destroyed in the Chinese government’s crackdown).
10 YEARS AGO
JORAN VAN DER SLOOT, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba, was seen leaving a hotel room in Lima, Peru, where the body of 21-year-old Stephany Flores was found three days later. (Van der Sloot later confessed to murdering Flores, and is serving a 28-year prison sentence.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1883, 12 people were trampled to death in a stampede sparked by a rumor that the recently opened Brooklyn Bridge was in danger of collapsing.
In 1911, the first Indy 500 took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; the winner was Ray Harroun, (he died in Anderson on Jan. 19, 1968), drove a Marmon Wasp for more than 6 1/2 hours at an average speed of 74.6 mph and collected a prize of $10,000.
In 1912, aviation pioneer Wilbur Wright, 45, died in Dayton, Ohio, of typhoid fever more than eight years after he and his brother, Orville, launched their first airplane.
In 1935, Babe Ruth played in his last major league baseball game for the Boston Braves, leaving after the first inning of the first game of a double-header against the Philadelphia Phillies, who won both games (Ruth announced his retirement three days later).
In 1996, Britain’s Prince Andrew and the former Sarah Ferguson were granted an uncontested decree ending their 10-year marriage.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Ruta Lee is 85.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers is 77.
Actor Ted McGinley is 62.
Actor Ralph Carter is 59.
Country singer Wynonna Judd is 56.
Actor Mark Sheppard is 56.
Movie director Antoine Fuqua is 55.
Actress IDINA MENZEL is 49.
Rapper Cee Lo Green is 45.
Christian rock musician James Smith (Underoath) is 38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.