THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The future is no more uncertain than the present.” — Walt Whitman, American poet (born this date in 1819, died 1892)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 31, the 152nd day of 2020. There are 214 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 31, 1859, the Big Ben clock tower in London went into operation, chiming for the first time.
10 YEARS AGO
Israeli commandos stormed six ships carrying hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists on an aid mission to the blockaded Gaza Strip; eight Turkish activists and one Turkish-American were killed aboard one vessel, with each side accusing the other of starting the violence.
ON THIS DATE
In 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent black district of Greenwood over reports a black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.
In 1970, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Peru claimed an estimated 67,000 lives.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush welcomed Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to Washington for a summit meeting. The situation comedy “Seinfeld” began airing as a regular series on NBC.
In 2005, breaking a silence of 30 years, former FBI official W. Mark Felt stepped forward as “Deep Throat,” the secret Washington Post source during the Watergate scandal.
In 2009, Millvina Dean, the last survivor of the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic, died in Southampton, England at 97.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 90.
Actress Sharon Gless is 77.
Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 77.
Actor Tom Berenger is 70.
Actor Gregory Harrison is 70.
Actress Lea Thompson is 59.
Rapper DMC is 56.
Actress BROOKE SHIELDS is 55.
Actor Colin Farrell is 44.
Country singer Casey James (“American Idol”) is 38.
