THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Give light and people will find the way.” — Ella Baker

TODAY IS

Today is MONDAY, MAY 31, the 151st day of 2021. There are 214 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Tulsa Race Massacre Police Response

FILE – In this photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa, a group of Black men are marched past the corner of 2nd and Main Streets in Tulsa, Okla., under armed guard during the Tulsa Race Massacre on June 1, 1921. On May 31, 1921, carloads of Black residents, some of them armed, rushed to the sheriff’s office downtown to confront whites who were gathering apparently to abduct and lynch a Black prisoner in the jail. Gunfire broke out, and over the next 24 hours, a white mob inflamed by rumors of a Black insurrection stormed the Greenwood district and burned it, destroying all 35 square blocks. Estimates of those killed ranged from 50 to 300. (Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa via AP, File)

On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.

10 YEARS AGO

Angered by civilian casualties, Afghan President Hamid Karzai said he would no longer allow NATO airstrikes on houses.

ON THIS DATE

In 1859, the Big Ben clock tower in London went into operation, chiming for the first time.

In 1889, some 2,200 people in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, perished when the South Fork Dam collapsed, sending 20 million tons of water rushing through the town.

In 1970, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Peru claimed an estimated 67,000 lives.

In 2009, Millvina Dean, the last survivor of the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic, died in Southampton, England at 97.

In 2019, a longtime city employee opened fire in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, killing 12 people on three floors before police shot and killed him; officials said DeWayne Craddock had resigned by email hours before the shooting.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Clint Eastwood CBD Lawsuits

FILE – Clint Eastwood arrives at the AFI Awards on Jan. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. Eastwood sued several companies that sell CBD supplements Wednesday, alleging that they are falsely using his name and image to push their products. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Actor-director CLINT EASTWOOD is 91.

Actor Sharon Gless is 78.

Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 78.

Actor Tom Berenger is 71.

Actor Gregory Harrison is 71.

Actor Lea Thompson is 60.

Singer Corey Hart is 59.

Rapper DMC is 57.

Actor Brooke Shields is 56.

Actor Colin Farrell is 45.

