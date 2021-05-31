THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Give light and people will find the way.” — Ella Baker
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MAY 31, the 151st day of 2021. There are 214 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.
10 YEARS AGO
Angered by civilian casualties, Afghan President Hamid Karzai said he would no longer allow NATO airstrikes on houses.
ON THIS DATE
In 1859, the Big Ben clock tower in London went into operation, chiming for the first time.
In 1889, some 2,200 people in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, perished when the South Fork Dam collapsed, sending 20 million tons of water rushing through the town.
In 1970, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Peru claimed an estimated 67,000 lives.
In 2009, Millvina Dean, the last survivor of the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic, died in Southampton, England at 97.
In 2019, a longtime city employee opened fire in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, killing 12 people on three floors before police shot and killed him; officials said DeWayne Craddock had resigned by email hours before the shooting.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-director CLINT EASTWOOD is 91.
Actor Sharon Gless is 78.
Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 78.
Actor Tom Berenger is 71.
Actor Gregory Harrison is 71.
Actor Lea Thompson is 60.
Singer Corey Hart is 59.
Rapper DMC is 57.
Actor Brooke Shields is 56.
Actor Colin Farrell is 45.
