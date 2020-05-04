THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Goodness, armed with power, is corrupted; and pure love without power is destroyed.” — Reinhold Niebuhr, American theologian (1892-1971)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, May 4, the 125th day of 2020. There are 241 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 4, 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire during an anti-war protest at Kent State University, killing four students and wounding nine others.
TEN YEARS AGO
A Pakistani-born U.S. citizen was charged with terrorism and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction in the botched Times Square bombing.
ON THIS DATE
In 1626, Dutch explorer Peter Minuit landed on present-day Manhattan Island.
In 1932, mobster Al Capone, convicted of income-tax evasion, entered the federal penitentiary in Atlanta. (Capone was later transferred to Alcatraz Island.)
In 1959, the first Grammy Awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Domenico Modugno won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare)”; Henry Mancini won Album of the Year for “The Music from Peter Gunn.”
In 1961, the first group of “Freedom Riders” left Washington, D.C. to challenge racial segregation on interstate buses and in bus terminals.
In 1998, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski (kah-ZIHN’-skee) was given four life sentences plus 30 years by a federal judge in Sacramento, California, under a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson musical family, is 90.
Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 68.
Country singer Randy Travis is 61.
Actress Mary McDonough is 59.
Comedian Ana Gasteyer is 53.
Actor WILL ARNETT is 50.
Sports reporter Erin Andrews is 42.
Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 41.
Actor Alexander Gould is 26.
Actress Brooklynn Prince is 10.
