THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Your own mind is a sacred enclosure into which nothing harmful can enter except by your permission.” — Arnold Bennett
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, May 5, the 125th day of 2021. There are 240 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 5, 1925, schoolteacher John T. Scopes was charged in Tennessee with violating a state law that prohibited teaching the theory of evolution. (Scopes was found guilty, but his conviction was later set aside.)
10 YEARS AGO
Solemnly honoring victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, President BARACK OBAMA hugged survivors at ground zero in New York and declared that the killing of Osama bin Laden was an American message to the world: “When we say we will never forget, we mean what we say.” Pakistan’s army broke its silence over the U.S. commando raid that killed bin Laden, acknowledging its “shortcomings” in finding him but threatening to review cooperation with Washington if there was another violation of Pakistani sovereignty.
ON THIS DATE
In 1891, New York’s Carnegie Hall (then named “Music Hall”) had its official opening night, featuring Russian composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky as a guest conductor.
In 1942, wartime sugar rationing began in the United States.
In 1973, Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby, the first of his Triple Crown victories.
In 1978, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream had its beginnings as Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield opened an ice cream parlor at a converted gas station in Burlington, Vermont.
In 2009, Texas health officials confirmed the first death of a U.S. resident with swine flu.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer-musician Roni Stoneman is 83.
Actor Michael Murphy is 83.
Comedian-actor Michael Palin is 78.
Rock musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) is 73.
NBC newsman Brian Williams is 62.
Actor Tina Yothers is 48
Actor Danielle Fishel is 40.
Soul singer ADELE is 33.
R&B singer Chris Brown is 32.
Figure skater Nathan Chen is 22.
