THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people.” — Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, “father” of America’s nuclear navy (1900-1986)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MAY 5, the 126th day of 2020. There are 240 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 5, 1961, astronaut ALAN B. SHEPARD JR. became America’s first space traveler as he made a 15-minute suborbital flight aboard Mercury capsule Freedom 7.
10 YEARS AGO
Preliminary plans for a mosque and cultural center near ground zero in New York were unveiled, setting off a national debate over whether the project was disrespectful to 9/11 victims and whether opposition to it exposed anti-Muslim biases.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, what’s believed to be America’s first train robbery took place as a band of criminals derailed a St. Louis-bound train near North Bend, Ohio; they proceeded to rob the passengers and loot safes on board before getting away.
In 1942, wartime sugar rationing began in the United States.
In 1945, in the only fatal attack of its kind during World War II, a Japanese balloon bomb exploded on Gearhart Mountain in Oregon, killing the pregnant wife of a minister and five children.
In 1994, Singapore caned American teenager Michael Fay for vandalism, a day after the sentence was reduced from six lashes to four in response to an appeal by President Bill Clinton.
In 2009, Texas health officials confirmed the first death of a U.S. resident with swine flu.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer-musician Roni Stoneman is 82.
Actor John Rhys-Davies is 76.
Rock musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) is 72.
Actress Lisa Eilbacher is 63.
Former broadcast journalist John Miller is 62.
NBC newsman Brian Williams is 61.
Actress Tina Yothers is 47.
Actress Danielle Fishel is 39.
Soul singer Adele is 32.
Figure skater NATHAN CHEN is 21.
