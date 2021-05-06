THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Each time you love, love as deeply as if it were forever.” — Audre Lorde

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, MAY 6, the 126th day of 2021. There are 239 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Britain Obit Bannister

FILE – In this May 6, 1954 file photo, Britain’s Roger Bannister hits the tape to become the first person to break the four-minute mile in Oxford, England. A statement released Sunday March 4, 2018, on behalf of Bannister’s family said Sir Roger Bannister died peacefully in Oxford on March 3, aged 88. (AP Photo, File)

On May 6, 1954, medical student ROGER BANNISTER broke the four-minute mile during a track meet in Oxford, England, in 3:59.4.

10 YEARS AGO

Brimming with pride, President BARACK OBAMA met with the U.S. commandos he’d sent after terror mastermind Osama bin Laden during a visit to Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

ON THIS DATE

In 1910, Britain’s Edwardian era ended with the death of King Edward VII; he was succeeded by George V.

In 1915, Babe Ruth hit his first major-league home run as a player for the Boston Red Sox.

In 1937, the hydrogen-filled German airship Hindenburg caught fire and crashed while attempting to dock at Lakehurst, New Jersey; 35 of the 97 people on board were killed along with a crewman on the ground.

In 1957, Eugene O’Neill’s play “Long Day’s Journey into Night” won the Pulitzer Prize for drama; John F. Kennedy’s “Profiles in Courage” won the Pulitzer for biography or autobiography.

In 2015, the NFL released a 243-report on “Deflategate” that stopped short of calling Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a cheater, but did call some of his claims “implausible” and left little doubt that he’d had a role in having footballs deflated before New England’s AFC title game against Indianapolis and probably in previous games.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Hulu NYCC "Huluween" Celebration

Actress Adrianne Palicki attends Hulu’s “Huluween” television program lineup celebration during New York Comic Con at Huluween HQ on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is 90.

Rock singer Bob Seger is 76.

TV personality Tom Bergeron is 66.

Actor Roma Downey is 61.

Actor Julianne Phillips is 61.

Actor-director George Clooney is 60.

Actor Leslie Hope is 56.

Actor ADRIANNE PALICKI is 38.

Actor Gabourey Sidibe is 38.

Actor-singer Naomi Scott is 28.

Tags

Trending Video