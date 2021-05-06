THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Each time you love, love as deeply as if it were forever.” — Audre Lorde
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MAY 6, the 126th day of 2021. There are 239 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 6, 1954, medical student ROGER BANNISTER broke the four-minute mile during a track meet in Oxford, England, in 3:59.4.
10 YEARS AGO
Brimming with pride, President BARACK OBAMA met with the U.S. commandos he’d sent after terror mastermind Osama bin Laden during a visit to Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
ON THIS DATE
In 1910, Britain’s Edwardian era ended with the death of King Edward VII; he was succeeded by George V.
In 1915, Babe Ruth hit his first major-league home run as a player for the Boston Red Sox.
In 1937, the hydrogen-filled German airship Hindenburg caught fire and crashed while attempting to dock at Lakehurst, New Jersey; 35 of the 97 people on board were killed along with a crewman on the ground.
In 1957, Eugene O’Neill’s play “Long Day’s Journey into Night” won the Pulitzer Prize for drama; John F. Kennedy’s “Profiles in Courage” won the Pulitzer for biography or autobiography.
In 2015, the NFL released a 243-report on “Deflategate” that stopped short of calling Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a cheater, but did call some of his claims “implausible” and left little doubt that he’d had a role in having footballs deflated before New England’s AFC title game against Indianapolis and probably in previous games.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is 90.
Rock singer Bob Seger is 76.
TV personality Tom Bergeron is 66.
Actor Roma Downey is 61.
Actor Julianne Phillips is 61.
Actor-director George Clooney is 60.
Actor Leslie Hope is 56.
Actor ADRIANNE PALICKI is 38.
Actor Gabourey Sidibe is 38.
Actor-singer Naomi Scott is 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.