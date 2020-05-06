THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“To know your ruling passion, examine your castles in the air.” — Richard Whately, English clergyman (1787-1863)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 6, the 127th day of 2020. There are 239 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 6, 1915, BABE RUTH hit his first major-league home run as a player for the Boston Red Sox.
10 YEARS AGO
A computerized sell order triggered a “flash crash” on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrials to a loss of nearly 1,000 points in less than half an hour.
ON THIS DATE
In 1882, President Chester Alan Arthur signed the Chinese Exclusion Act, which barred Chinese immigrants from the U.S. for 10 years (Arthur had opposed an earlier version with a 20-year ban).
In 1910, Britain’s Edwardian era ended with the death of King Edward VII; he was succeeded by George V.
In 1954, medical student Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile during a track meet in Oxford, England, in 3:59.4.
In 1960, Britain’s Princess Margaret married Antony Armstrong-Jones, a commoner, at Westminster Abbey. (They divorced in 1978.)
In 2013, kidnap-rape victims Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, who went missing separately about a decade earlier while in their teens or early 20s, were rescued from a house just south of downtown Cleveland. (Their captor, Ariel Castro, hanged himself in prison in September 2013 at the beginning of a life sentence plus 1,000 years.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer WILLIE MAYS is 89.
Rock singer Bob Seger is 75.
Gospel singer-comedian Lulu Roman is 74.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is 67.
TV personality Tom Bergeron is 65.
Actress Roma Downey is 60.
Actor-director George Clooney is 59.
Rock musician Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 53.
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is 30.
Actor Noah Galvin is 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.