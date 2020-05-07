THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There are those who believe something, and therefore will tolerate nothing; and on the other hand, those who tolerate everything, because they believe nothing.” — Robert Browning, English poet (born this date in 1812; died in 1889)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MAY 7, the 128th day of 2020. There are 238 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 7, 1975, President Gerald R. Ford formally declared an end to the “Vietnam era.” In Ho Chi Minh City — formerly Saigon — the Viet Cong celebrated its takeover.
10 YEARS AGO
A BP-chartered vessel lowered a 100-ton concrete-and-steel vault onto the ruptured Deepwater Horizon well in an unprecedented, and ultimately unsuccessful, attempt to stop most of the gushing crude fouling the sea.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, America’s first inaugural ball was held in New York in honor of President GEORGE WASHINGTON, who had taken the oath of office a week earlier.
In 1889, the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore opened its doors.
In 1928, the minimum voting age for British women was lowered from 30 to 21 — the same age as men.
In 1946, Sony Corp. had its beginnings as the Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering Corp. was founded in the Japanese capital by Akio Morita and Masaru Ibuka.
In 1998, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz agreed to buy Chrysler Corp. for more than $37 billion. Londoners voted overwhelmingly to elect their own mayor for the first time in history. (In May 2000, Ken Livingstone was elected.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead) is 74.
Movie writer-director Amy Heckerling is 68.
Actor Michael E. Knight is 61.
Rock musician Phil Campbell (Motorhead) is 59.
Actress Traci Lords is 52.
Actor Morocco Omari is 50.
Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 49.
Actor BRECKIN MEYER is 46.
Actor Alexander Ludwig is 28.
Actress Dylan Gelula is 26.
