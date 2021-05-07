THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Problems are not the problem; coping is the problem.” — Virginia Satir
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MAY 7, the 127th day of 2021. There are 238 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 7, 1945, Germany signed an unconditional surrender at Allied headquarters in Rheims (rams), France, ending its role in World War II.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. released videos seized from OSAMA BIN LADEN’S hideout showing the terrorist leader watching newscasts of himself amid shabby surroundings.
ON THIS DATE
In 1833, composer Johannes Brahms was born in Hamburg, Germany.
In 1928, the minimum voting age for British women was lowered from 30 to 21 — the same age as men.
In 1963, the United States launched the Telstar 2 communications satellite.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford formally declared an end to the “Vietnam era.” In Ho Chi Minh City — formerly Saigon — the Viet Cong celebrated its takeover.
In 1998, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz agreed to buy Chrysler Corp. for more than $37 billion.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer Thelma Houston is 78.
Actor Robin Strasser is 76.
Rock musician BILL KREUTZMANN (Grateful Dead) is 75.
Movie writer-director Amy Heckerling is 69.
Rock musician Phil Campbell (Motorhead) is 60.
Actor Traci Lords is 53.
Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 50.
Actor Breckin Meyer is 47.
Actor Taylor Abrahamse is 30.
Actor Alexander Ludwig is 29.
