THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love.” — Max Muller
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MAY 8, the 128th day of 2021. There are 237 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 8, 1886, Atlanta pharmacist John Pemberton began selling the original version of Coca-Cola, which he’d invented.
10 YEARS AGO
Fox television announced that Paula Abdul would be one of the judges on “The X Factor,” reuniting her with former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell.
ON THIS DATE
In 1846, the first major battle of the Mexican-American War was fought at Palo Alto, Texas; U.S. forces led by Gen. Zachary Taylor were able to beat back Mexican forces.
In 1915, Regret became the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby.
In 1958, Vice President Richard Nixon was shoved, stoned, booed and spat upon by anti-American protesters in Lima, Peru.
In 1984, the Soviet Union announced it would boycott the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
In 1987, Gary Hart, dogged by questions about his personal life, including his relationship with Miami model Donna Rice, withdrew from the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Naturalist Sir David Attenborough is 95.
Singer Toni Tennille is 81.
Singer Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 70.
Rock musician Chris Frantz (Talking Heads) is 70.
Rock musician Alex Van Halen is 68.
Actor David Keith is 67.
Sports commentator/former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 64.
Actor Melissa Gilbert is 57.
Singer Enrique Iglesias is 46.
Actor DOMHALL GLEESON is 38.
Actor Julia Whelan (WAY’-lan) is 37.
