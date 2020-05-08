THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“What you see is news, what you know is background, what you feel is opinion.” — Lester Markel, American editor (1894-1977)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MAY 8, the 129th day of 2020. There are 237 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 8, 1945, President HARRY S. TRUMAN announced on radio that Nazi Germany’s forces had surrendered, and that “the flags of freedom fly all over Europe.”
10 YEARS AGO
A coal mine in western Siberia was rocked by the first of two methane explosions that claimed the lives of 90 miners.
ON THIS DATE
In 1958, Vice President Richard Nixon was shoved, stoned, booed and spat upon by anti-American protesters in Lima, Peru.
In 1973, militant American Indians who had held the South Dakota hamlet of Wounded Knee for 10 weeks surrendered.
In 1978, David R. Berkowitz pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn courtroom to murder, attempted murder and assault in connection with the “Son of Sam” shootings that claimed six lives and terrified New Yorkers. (Berkowitz was sentenced to six consecutive life prison terms.)
In 1987, Gary Hart, dogged by questions about his personal life, including his relationship with Miami model Donna Rice, withdrew from the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In 2003, the Senate unanimously endorsed adding to NATO seven former communist nations: Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Toni Tennille is 80.
Actor James Mitchum is 79.
Singer Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 69.
Rock musician Alex Van Halen is 67.
Sports commentator/former NFL coach BILL COWHER is 63.
Actress Melissa Gilbert is 56.
Singer Enrique Iglesias is 45.
Blues singer-musician Joe Bonamassa is 43.
Singer Ana Maria Lombo (Eden’s Crush) is 42.
Actress Julia Whelan is 36.
