TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 9, the 129th day of 2021. There are 236 days left in the year. This is Mother’s Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 9, 1994, South Africa’s newly elected parliament chose Nelson Mandela to be the country’s first Black president.
10 YEARS AGO
Former House Speaker NEWT GINGRICH announced on social networking websites that he was running for the Republican presidential nomination.
ON THIS DATE
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
In 1945, with World War II in Europe at an end, Soviet forces liberated Czechoslovakia from Nazi occupation. U.S. officials announced that a midnight entertainment curfew was being lifted immediately.
In 1962, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology succeeded in reflecting a laser beam off the surface of the moon.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon made a surprise and impromptu pre-dawn visit to the Lincoln Memorial, where he chatted with a group of protesters who’d been resting on the Memorial steps after protests against the Vietnam War and the Kent State shootings.
In 1980, 35 people were killed when a freighter rammed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay in Florida, causing a 1,400-foot section of the southbound span to collapse.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-writer Alan Bennett is 87.
Producer-director James L. Brooks is 84.
Actor Candice Bergen is 75.
Singer Billy Joel is 72.
Actor John Corbett is 60.
Rapper Ghostface Killah is 51.
Actor Daniel Franzese is 43.
Actor ROSARIO DAWSON is 42.
Rock singer Andrew W.K. is 42.
Actor Grace Gummer is 35.
