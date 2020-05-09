THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Life is a series of collisions with the future; it is not the sum of what we have been, but what we yearn to be.” — Jose Ortega y Gasset, Spanish philosopher (born this date in 1883, died in 1955)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MAY 9, the 130th day of 2020. There are 236 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 9, 1945, with World War II in Europe at an end, Soviet forces liberated Czechoslovakia from Nazi occupation. U.S. officials announced that a midnight entertainment curfew was being lifted immediately.
10 YEARS AGO
Dallas Braden pitched the 19th perfect game in major league history, leading the Oakland Athletics in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
ON THIS DATE
In 1712, the Carolina Colony was officially divided into two entities: North Carolina and South Carolina.
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
In 1965, Russian-born American pianist Vladimir Horowitz performed publicly for the first time in 12 years with a recital at Carnegie Hall in New York.
In 1980, 35 people were killed when a freighter rammed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay in Florida, causing a 1,400-foot section of the southbound span to collapse.
In 1994, South Africa’s newly elected parliament chose Nelson Mandela to be the country’s first black president.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Musician Sonny Curtis (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 83.
Singer-musician Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield and Poco) is 76.
Actress Candice Bergen is 74.
Singer Billy Joel is 71.
Actress Alley Mills is 69.
Actor John Corbett is 59.
Rock singer Pierre Bouvier (Simple Plan) is 41.
Actress ROSARIO DAWSON is 41.
TV personality Audrina Patridge is 35.
Actress Grace Gummer is 34.
