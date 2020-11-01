TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, NOV. 1, the 306th day of 2020. There are 60 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Harry Truman

His face grim, President Harry Truman stands during the unveiling in Arlington Cemetery of a statue of the late Field Marshal Sir John Dill, British military leader on Nov. 1, 1950. The president went to the ceremony after two Puerto Rican Nationalist revolutionaries attempted to assassinate him at Blair House, his temporary residence. (AP Photo/William J. Smith)

On Nov. 1, 1950, two Puerto Rican nationalists tried to force their way into Blair House in Washington, D.C., in a failed attempt to assassinate President Harry S. Truman. (One of the pair was killed, along with a White House police officer.)

10 YEARS AGO

MARJORIE DIEHL-ARMSTRONG, 61, was convicted by a jury in Erie, Pennsylvania, of participating in a bizarre plot in which a pizza delivery driver was forced to rob a bank wearing a metal bomb collar that later exploded, killing him. (Diehl-Armstrong was later sentenced to life in prison.) 

ON THIS DATE

In 1861, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln named Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan General-in-Chief of the Union armies, succeeding Lt. Gen. Winfield Scott.

In 1870, the United States Weather Bureau made its first meteorological observations.

In 1973, following the “Saturday Night Massacre,” Acting Attorney General Robert H. Bork appointed Leon Jaworski to be the new Watergate special prosecutor, succeeding Archibald Cox.

In 1991, Clarence Thomas took his place as the newest justice on the Supreme Court.

In 2003, Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean stirred controversy within his party by telling the Des Moines Register he wanted to be “the candidate for guys with Confederate flags in their pickup trucks.” (The former Vermont governor explained that he intended to encourage the return of Southern voters who had abandoned the Democrats for decades but were disaffected with the Republicans.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Paris Fashion S/S 2020 L'Oreal

Actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she wears a creation as part of the L'Oreal Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 85.

Actor Belita Moreno is 71.

Country singer Lyle Lovett is 63.

Actor Helene Udy is 59.

Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 58.

Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 56.

Actor AISHWARYA RAI is 47.

Actor Natalia Tena is 36.

Actor Penn Badgley is 34.

Actor Max Burkholder is 23. 