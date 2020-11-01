TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, NOV. 1, the 306th day of 2020. There are 60 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 1, 1950, two Puerto Rican nationalists tried to force their way into Blair House in Washington, D.C., in a failed attempt to assassinate President Harry S. Truman. (One of the pair was killed, along with a White House police officer.)
10 YEARS AGO
MARJORIE DIEHL-ARMSTRONG, 61, was convicted by a jury in Erie, Pennsylvania, of participating in a bizarre plot in which a pizza delivery driver was forced to rob a bank wearing a metal bomb collar that later exploded, killing him. (Diehl-Armstrong was later sentenced to life in prison.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1861, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln named Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan General-in-Chief of the Union armies, succeeding Lt. Gen. Winfield Scott.
In 1870, the United States Weather Bureau made its first meteorological observations.
In 1973, following the “Saturday Night Massacre,” Acting Attorney General Robert H. Bork appointed Leon Jaworski to be the new Watergate special prosecutor, succeeding Archibald Cox.
In 1991, Clarence Thomas took his place as the newest justice on the Supreme Court.
In 2003, Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean stirred controversy within his party by telling the Des Moines Register he wanted to be “the candidate for guys with Confederate flags in their pickup trucks.” (The former Vermont governor explained that he intended to encourage the return of Southern voters who had abandoned the Democrats for decades but were disaffected with the Republicans.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 85.
Actor Belita Moreno is 71.
Country singer Lyle Lovett is 63.
Actor Helene Udy is 59.
Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 58.
Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 56.
Actor AISHWARYA RAI is 47.
Actor Natalia Tena is 36.
Actor Penn Badgley is 34.
Actor Max Burkholder is 23.
