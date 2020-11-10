THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

"I believe the world is one big family, and we need to help each other." — Jet Li

TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, NOV. 10, the 315th day of 2020. There are 51 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Marines

United States Marines march on the field at half time during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

On Nov. 10, 1775, the U.S. Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.

10 YEARS AGO

President BARACK OBAMA cut short his visit to his boyhood home in Indonesia because of an ash cloud from Mount Merapi, and flew to South Korea for an economic summit. 

ON THIS DATE

In 1919, the American Legion opened its first national convention in Minneapolis.

In 1951, customer-dialed long-distance telephone service began as Mayor M. Leslie Denning of Englewood, New Jersey, called Alameda, California, Mayor Frank Osborne without operator assistance.

In 1982, the newly finished Vietnam Veterans Memorial was opened to its first visitors in Washington, D.C., three days before its dedication.

In 1997, a judge in Cambridge, Massachusetts, reduced Louise Woodward’s murder conviction to involuntary manslaughter and sentenced the English au pair to the 279 days she’d already served in the death of 8-month-old Matthew Eappen.

In 2018, President Donald Trump, in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, canceled a visit to a cemetery east of Paris where Americans killed in that war are buried; rainy weather had grounded the presidential helicopter. 

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

People Tracy Morgan

FIL E- In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, comedian Tracy Morgan attends the LA Premiere of “What Men Want” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Morgan was involved in a minor traffic accident on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, while driving his 2019 Bugatti in New York City. Police say both vehicles sustained minor property damage and all parties refused medical attention, although photos of the scene show Morgan sitting in an ambulance. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Country singer Donna Fargo is 79.

Actor-dancer Ann Reinking is 71.

Actor Jack Scalia is 70.

Actor-comedian Sinbad is 64.

Actor Mackenzie Phillips is 61.

Country singer Chris Cagle is 52.

Actor-comedian TRACY MORGAN is 52.

Actor Ellen Pompeo is 51.

Rapper-producer Warren G is 50.

Country singer Miranda Lambert is 37.

