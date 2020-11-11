THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11, the 316th day of 2020. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 11, 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne.
10 YEARS AGO
A disabled Carnival Splendor cruise liner inched into San Diego Bay after three nightmarish days adrift on the Pacific, bringing cheers from passengers who described trying to pass the time with limited food, backed-up toilets and dark cabins.
ON THIS DATE
In 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.
In 1966, Gemini 12 blasted off on a four-day mission with astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. aboard; it was the tenth and final flight of NASA’s Gemini program.
In 1972, the U.S. Army turned over its base at Long Binh to the South Vietnamese, symbolizing the end of direct U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War.
In 1992, the Church of England voted to ordain women as priests.
In 1998, President Clinton ordered warships, planes and troops to the Persian Gulf as he laid out his case for a possible attack on Iraq. Iraq, meanwhile, showed no sign of backing down from its refusal to deal with U.N. weapons inspectors.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller is 69.
Pop singer-musician Paul Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 69.
Rock singer-musician Andy Partridge (XTC) is 67.
Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 67.
Actor Stanley Tucci is 60.
Actor Demi Moore is 58.
Actor Calista Flockhart is 56.
TV personality Carson Kressley is 51.
Actor Tyler Christopher (“General Hospital”) is 48.
Actor LEONARDO DiCAPRIO is 46.
