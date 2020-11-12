THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” — Arthur Ashe
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, NOV. 12, the 317th day of 2020. There are 49 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 12, 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and several other World War II Japanese leaders were sentenced to death by a war crimes tribunal.
10 YEARS AGO
The Supreme Court allowed the Pentagon to continue preventing openly gay people from serving in the military while a federal appeals court reviewed the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. (The policy was rescinded in 2011.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1929, Grace Kelly — the future movie star and Princess of Monaco — was born in Philadelphia.
In 1987, the American Medical Association issued a policy statement saying it was unethical for a doctor to refuse to treat someone solely because that person had AIDS or was HIV-positive.
In 1994, Olympic track-and-field gold medalist Wilma Rudolph died in Brentwood, Tennessee, at age 54.
In 2001, American Airlines Flight 587, an Airbus A300 headed to the Dominican Republic, crashed after takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 260 people on board and five people on the ground.
In 2009, Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan was charged with 13 counts of premeditated murder in the Fort Hood, Texas, shooting rampage. (Hasan was later convicted and sentenced to death; no execution date has been set.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sportscaster Al Michaels is 76.
Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 75.
Country/gospel singer Barbara Fairchild is 70.
Actor Vincent Irizarry is 61.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci is 59.
Retired MLB All-Star Sammy Sosa is 52.
Figure skater Tonya Harding is 50.
Actor RYAN GOSLING is 40.
Actor Anne Hathaway is 38.
NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is 32.
