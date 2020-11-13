THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I have always been delighted at the prospect of a new day, a fresh try, one more start, with perhaps a bit of magic waiting somewhere behind the morning.” — J. B. Priestley
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, NOV. 13, the 318th day of 2020. There are 48 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 13, 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
10 YEARS AGO
Pro-democracy hero Aung San Suu Kyi walked free in Myanmar after more than seven years under house arrest.
ON THIS DATE
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.
In 1969, speaking in Des Moines, Iowa, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew accused network television news departments of bias and distortion, and urged viewers to lodge complaints.
In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars.
In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Oklahoma, died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.
In 2000, lawyers for George W. Bush failed to win a court order barring manual recounts of ballots in Florida. Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris announced she would end the recounting at 5 p.m. Eastern time the next day — prompting an immediate appeal by lawyers for Al Gore.
In 2014, Clayton Kershaw became the first pitcher to win the National League MVP award since Bob Gibson in 1968; Los Angeles Angels’ outfielder Mike Trout was a unanimous pick for the AL MVP.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 86.
Actor Jimmy Hawkins is 79.
Blues singer John Hammond is 78.
Actor Tracy Scoggins is 67.
Actor Chris Noth is 66.
Actor-comedian WHOOPI GOLDBERG is 65.
Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 57.
Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 53.
Actor Gerard Butler is 51.
Former NBA All-Star Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest) is 41.
