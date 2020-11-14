THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” — Benjamin Franklin

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, NOV. 14, the 319th day of 2020. There are 47 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Marshall Plane Crash

A memorial plaque is displayed at the site of a 1970 plane crash that killed 75 people, including 36 Marshall football players Oct. 24, 2020, near Huntington, W.Va. The Nov. 14, 1970 crash remains the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. (AP Photo/John Raby)

On Nov. 14, 1970, a chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.

10 YEARS AGO

A 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meeting in Yokohama, Japan, concluded with a unanimous pledge by members to avoid raising more trade barriers and to roll back those they may have erected in the midst of crisis.

ON THIS DATE

In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln gave the go-ahead for Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s plan to capture the Confederate capital of Richmond; the resulting Battle of Fredericksburg proved a disaster for the Union.

In 1915, African-American educator Booker T. Washington, 59, died in Tuskegee, Alabama.

In 1965, the U.S. Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang. (The fighting between American troops and North Vietnamese forces ended on Nov. 18 with both sides claiming victory.)

In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon.

In 1990, it was revealed that the pop duo Milli Vanilli (Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan) had done none of the singing on their Grammy-winning debut album, “Girl You Know It’s True.”

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Tourism Josh Duhamel

FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, Josh Duhamel arrives at a special screening of "Love, Simon" in Los Angeles. Duhamel will continue promote his home state of North Dakota. North Dakota's tourism department confirmed Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 to The Associated Press that the star of several "Transformers" movies will be paid $175,000 to be the face of the state's tourism campaign for the next two years. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP File)

Actor Kathleen Hughes is 92.

Pianist Yanni is 66.

Actor D.B. Sweeney is 59.

Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 56.

Actor Patrick Warburton is 56.

Pop singer Jeanette Jurado (Expose) is 55.

Actor JOSH DUHAMEL is 48.

Rock musician Travis Barker is 45.

Actor Olga Kurylenko is 41.

Actor-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 39.

