THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” — Benjamin Franklin
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, NOV. 14, the 319th day of 2020. There are 47 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 14, 1970, a chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.
10 YEARS AGO
A 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meeting in Yokohama, Japan, concluded with a unanimous pledge by members to avoid raising more trade barriers and to roll back those they may have erected in the midst of crisis.
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln gave the go-ahead for Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s plan to capture the Confederate capital of Richmond; the resulting Battle of Fredericksburg proved a disaster for the Union.
In 1915, African-American educator Booker T. Washington, 59, died in Tuskegee, Alabama.
In 1965, the U.S. Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang. (The fighting between American troops and North Vietnamese forces ended on Nov. 18 with both sides claiming victory.)
In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon.
In 1990, it was revealed that the pop duo Milli Vanilli (Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan) had done none of the singing on their Grammy-winning debut album, “Girl You Know It’s True.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Kathleen Hughes is 92.
Pianist Yanni is 66.
Actor D.B. Sweeney is 59.
Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 56.
Actor Patrick Warburton is 56.
Pop singer Jeanette Jurado (Expose) is 55.
Actor JOSH DUHAMEL is 48.
Rock musician Travis Barker is 45.
Actor Olga Kurylenko is 41.
Actor-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.