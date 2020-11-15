TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, NOV. 15, the 320th day of 2020. There are 46 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 15, 1966, the flight of Gemini 12, the final mission of the Gemini program, ended successfully as astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. splashed down safely in the Atlantic after spending four days in orbit.
10 YEARS AGO
A House ethics committee panel began closed-door deliberations on 13 counts of alleged financial and fundraising misconduct by U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., who walked out of the proceeding after pleading unsuccessfully for more time to raise money for a lawyer. (Rangel was convicted the next day of 11 rules violations.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman began their “March to the Sea” from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.
In 1937, at the U.S. Capitol, members of the House and Senate met in air-conditioned chambers for the first time.
In 1958, actor Tyrone Power, 44, died in Madrid, Spain, while filming “Solomon and Sheba.” (Power’s part was recast with Yul Brynner.)
In 1974, the disaster movie “Earthquake” was released by Universal Pictures in “Sensurround,” which bombarded the audience with low-frequency sound waves during the quake scenes.
In 2007, baseball player Barry Bonds was indicted for perjury and obstruction of justice, charged with lying when he told a federal grand jury that he did not knowingly use performance-enhancing drugs. (Bonds was later convicted on the obstruction of justice count; the conviction was overturned in 2015.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ed Asner is 91.
Singer Petula Clark is 88.
Actor Sam Waterston is 80.
Actor Beverly D’Angelo is 69.
Former “Jay Leno Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 63.
Actor Jay Harrington is 49.
Actor Jonny Lee Miller is 48.
Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 46.
Actor Sean Murray is 43.
Pop singer Ace Young (TV: “American Idol”) is 40.
Actor SHAILENE WOODLEY is 29.
Actor-dancer Emma Dumont is 26.
