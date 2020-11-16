THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.” — Buddha
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, NOV. 16, the 321st day of 2020. There are 45 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 16, 2004, President George W. Bush picked National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to be his new secretary of state, succeeding Colin Powell.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA presented the Medal of Honor to Army Staff Sgt. Salvatore Giunta, the first living service member from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars to receive the nation’s top military award.
ON THIS DATE
In 1914, the newly created Federal Reserve Banks opened in 12 cities.
In 1933, the United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.
In 1960, Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable died in Los Angeles at age 59.
In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.
In 2018, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Journalist Elizabeth Drew is 85.
Blues musician W.C. Clark is 81.
Actor David Leisure is 70.
Actor Marg Helgenberger is 62.
Country singer-musician Keith Burns (Trick Pony) is 57.
Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 56.
Actor LISA BONET is 53.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul is 43.
Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 43.
Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.