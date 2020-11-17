TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, NOV. 17, the 322nd day of 2020. There are 44 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 17, 1869, the Suez Canal opened in Egypt.
10 YEARS AGO
House Democrats elected NANCY PELOSI to remain as their leader despite massive party losses in midterm elections.
ON THIS DATE
In 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building.
In 1911, the historically African-American fraternity Omega Psi Phi was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon told Associated Press managing editors in Orlando, Florida: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”
In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger was sworn in as the 38th governor of California.
In 2018, tribesman on the isolated island of North Sentinel, between India and Southeast Asia, were seen dragging and burying the body of American missionary John Allen Chau, who had reached the island the previous day despite a ban imposed by India’s government.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 82.
Movie director Martin Scorsese is 78.
Actor Lauren Hutton is 77.
Actor-director Danny DeVito is 76.
Actor William Moses is 61.
Entertainer RUPAUL is 60.
Actor Dylan Walsh is 57.
Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 54.
Rock musician Isaac Hanson (Hanson) is 40.
Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 32.
