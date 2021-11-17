“We cannot always build the future of our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17, the 321st day of 2021. There are 44 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 17, 1997, 62 people, most of them foreign tourists, were killed when militants opened fire at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor, Egypt; the attackers, who also hacked their victims, were killed by police.
10 YEARS AGO
Occupy Wall Street protesters clogged streets and tied up traffic around the U.S. to mark two months since the movement’s birth and signal they weren’t ready to quit, despite the breakup of many of their encampments by police. Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL Cy Young Award. Demi Moore said she was ending her 6-year marriage to Ashton Kutcher.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1973, President Richard Nixon told Associated Press managing editors in Orlando, Florida: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”
In 1979, Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini ordered the release of 13 Black and/or female American hostages being held at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
In 1989, the Walt Disney animated feature “The Little Mermaid” opened in wide release.
In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger was sworn in as the 38th governor of California.
In 2018, Argentina’s navy announced that searchers had found a submarine that disappeared a year earlier with 44 crewmen aboard; the government said it would be unable to recover the vessel.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 83.
Actor Lauren Hutton is 78.
Actor-director Danny DeVito is 77.
“Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 77.
Actor William Moses is 62.
Entertainer RuPaul is 61.
Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 55.
Actor Rachel McAdams is 43.
Rock musician Isaac Hanson (Hanson) is 41.
Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 33.
