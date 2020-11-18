THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Patience is not simply the ability to wait — it’s how we behave while we’re waiting.” — Joyce Meyer

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, the 323rd day of 2020. There are 43 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Gerry Gouveia

Villagers look on as Capt. Gerry Gouveia, a commercial pilot, directs grass-clearing at the remote airstrip where gunmen ambushed and killed U.S. Rep. Leo Ryan and four others on Nov. 18, 1978. Later, the Rev Jim Jones and 912 other people died in a bizarre suicide-massacre at the Jonestown commune a few miles away. (AP Photo/Robert Glass)

On Nov. 18, 1978, U.S. Rep. Leo J. Ryan, D-Calif., and four others were killed in Jonestown, Guyana, by members of the Peoples Temple; the killings were followed by a night of mass murder and suicide by more than 900 cult members.

10 YEARS AGO

President BARACK OBAMA rallied former diplomatic and military chiefs from both parties to pressure reluctant Republican senators into ratifying a nuclear weapons deal with Russia. (The Senate ratified the treaty the following month.)

ON THIS DATE

In 1928, Walt Disney’s first sound-synchronized animated cartoon, “Steamboat Willie” starring Mickey Mouse, premiered in New York.

In 1963, the Bell System introduced the first commercial touch-tone telephone system in Carnegie and Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

In 1985, the comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes,” created by Bill Watterson, was first published. (The strip ran for 10 years.)

In 1999, 12 people were killed when a bonfire under construction at Texas A-and-M University collapsed.

In 2009, two days before turning 92, Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., set a record for longest-serving lawmaker in congressional history at 56 years, 320 days. (That record was broken in 2013 by U.S. Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Damon Wayans Jr. Portrait Session

In this Oct. 3, 2018 photo, Damon Wayans Jr. poses for a portrait in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 81.

Actor Linda Evans is 78.

Actor Susan Sullivan is 78.

Actor Jameson Parker is 73.

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon is 64.

Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 60.

Actor Owen Wilson is 52.

Actor Peta Wilson is 50.

Actor DAMON WAYANS JR. is 38.

Country singer TJ Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 36.

