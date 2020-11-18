THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Patience is not simply the ability to wait — it’s how we behave while we’re waiting.” — Joyce Meyer
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, the 323rd day of 2020. There are 43 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 18, 1978, U.S. Rep. Leo J. Ryan, D-Calif., and four others were killed in Jonestown, Guyana, by members of the Peoples Temple; the killings were followed by a night of mass murder and suicide by more than 900 cult members.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA rallied former diplomatic and military chiefs from both parties to pressure reluctant Republican senators into ratifying a nuclear weapons deal with Russia. (The Senate ratified the treaty the following month.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1928, Walt Disney’s first sound-synchronized animated cartoon, “Steamboat Willie” starring Mickey Mouse, premiered in New York.
In 1963, the Bell System introduced the first commercial touch-tone telephone system in Carnegie and Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
In 1985, the comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes,” created by Bill Watterson, was first published. (The strip ran for 10 years.)
In 1999, 12 people were killed when a bonfire under construction at Texas A-and-M University collapsed.
In 2009, two days before turning 92, Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., set a record for longest-serving lawmaker in congressional history at 56 years, 320 days. (That record was broken in 2013 by U.S. Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 81.
Actor Linda Evans is 78.
Actor Susan Sullivan is 78.
Actor Jameson Parker is 73.
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon is 64.
Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 60.
Actor Owen Wilson is 52.
Actor Peta Wilson is 50.
Actor DAMON WAYANS JR. is 38.
Country singer TJ Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 36.
