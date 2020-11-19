THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We’re born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we’re not alone.” — Orson Welles
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, NOV. 19, the 324th day of 2020. There are 42 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA, attending a NATO summit in Lisbon, Portugal, won an agreement to build a missile shield over Europe, a victory that risked further aggravating Russia.
ON THIS DATE
In 1942, during World War II, Russian forces launched their winter offensive against the Germans along the Don front.
In 1959, Ford Motor Co. announced it was halting production of the unpopular Edsel.
In 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.
In 1997, Iowa seamstress Bobbi McCaughey gave birth to the world’s first set of surviving septuplets, four boys and three girls.
In 2017, Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader behind the gruesome murders of actor Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles in 1969, died in a California hospital at the age of 83 after nearly a half-century in prison.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Talk show host Larry King is 87.
Talk show host Dick Cavett is 84.
Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 82.
Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 78.
Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 65.
Actor Meg Ryan is 59.
Actor-director JODIE FOSTER is 58.
Country singer Billy Currington is 47.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug is 43.
NHL forward Patrick Kane is 32.
