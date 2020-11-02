THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” — Edmund Burke
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, NOV. 2, the 307th day of 2020. There are 59 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 2, 1976, former Georgia Gov. JIMMY CARTER became the first candidate from the Deep South since the Civil War to be elected president as he defeated incumbent Gerald R. Ford.
10 YEARS AGO
Republicans won control of the House of Representatives, picking up 63 seats in midterm elections, while Democrats retained a majority in the Senate; Republican governors outnumbered Democrats after gaining six states.
ON THIS DATE
In 1948, President Harry S. Truman surprised the experts by winning a narrow upset over Republican challenger Thomas E. Dewey.
In 1959, former game show contestant Charles Van Doren admitted to a House subcommittee that he’d been given questions and answers in advance when he appeared on the NBC’s “Twenty-One.”
In 2003, in Iraq, insurgents shot down a Chinook helicopter carrying dozens of U.S. soldiers, killing 16.
In 2004, President George W. Bush was elected to a second term as Republicans strengthened their grip on Congress.
In 2016, ending a championship drought that had lasted since 1908, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in extra innings at Progressive Field.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Political commentator Patrick Buchanan is 82.
Actor Stefanie Powers is 78.
Country-rock singer-songwriter J.D. Souther is 75.
Actor Kate Linder (“Young and the Restless”) is 73.
Singer-songwriter k.d. lang is 59.
Actor Jenny Robertson (“Bull Durham”) is 57.
Actor Sean Kanan is 54.
Actor DAVID SCHWIMMER is 54.
Rapper Nelly is 46.
Country singer Erika Jo is 34.
