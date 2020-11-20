THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” — Oprah Winfrey
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, NOV. 20, the 325th day of 2020. There are 41 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 20, 2000, lawyers for Al Gore and George W. Bush battled before the Florida Supreme Court over whether the presidential election recount should be allowed to continue.
10 YEARS AGO
In comments released by the Vatican, Pope Benedict XVI opened the door on the previously taboo subject of condoms as a way to fight HIV, saying male prostitutes who used condoms might be beginning to assume moral responsibility.
ON THIS DATE
In 1620, Peregrine White was born aboard the Mayflower in Massachusetts Bay; he was the first child born of English parents in present-day New England.
In 1947, Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.
In 1969, the Nixon administration announced a halt to residential use of the pesticide DDT as part of a total phaseout.
In 1984, pop star Michael Jackson was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the unveiling of his star in front of a horde of screaming fans.
In 2009, holding back tears, Oprah Winfrey told her studio audience that she would end her talk show in 2011 after a quarter-century on the air.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Estelle Parsons is 93.
Comedian Dick Smothers is 82.
President-elect Joe Biden is 78.
Actor Veronica Hamel is 77.
Singer Joe Walsh is 73.
Actor Richard Masur is 72.
Actor BO DEREK is 64.
Country singer Dierks Bentley is 45.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes is 44.
Country singer Josh Turner is 43.
