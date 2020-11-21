THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The love of family and the admiration of friends is much more important than wealth and privilege.” — Charles Kuralt
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, NOV. 21, the 326th day of 2020. There are 40 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 21, 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
10 YEARS AGO
Debt-struck Ireland formally applied for a massive EU-IMF loan to stem the flight of capital from its banks, joining Greece in a step unthinkable only a few years earlier when Ireland was a booming Celtic Tiger and the economic envy of Europe.
ON THIS DATE
In 1931, the Universal horror film “Frankenstein,” starring Boris Karloff as the monster and Colin Clive as his creator, was first released.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Air Quality Act.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon’s attorney, J. Fred Buzhardt, revealed the existence of an 18-1/2-minute gap in one of the White House tape recordings related to Watergate.
In 1992, a three-day tornado outbreak that struck 13 states began in the Houston area before spreading to the Midwest and eastern U.S.; 26 people were killed.
In 2001, Ottilie Lundgren, a 94-year-old resident of Oxford, Conn., died of inhalation anthrax; she was the apparent last victim of a series of anthrax attacks carried out through the mail system.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 86.
Actor Marlo Thomas is 83.
Actor Juliet Mills is 79.
Actor GOLDIE HAWN is 75.
Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 68.
Gospel singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 58.
Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 57.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 54.
Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 51.
Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan is 49.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.