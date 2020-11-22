THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better." — Samuel Beckett
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, NOV. 22, the 327th day of 2020. There are 39 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 22, 1963, JOHN F. KENNEDY, the 35th President of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, riding in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded; suspected gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.
10 YEARS AGO
Thousands of people stampeded during a festival in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, leaving some 350 dead and hundreds injured in what the prime minister called the country’s biggest tragedy since the 1970s reign of terror by the Khmer Rouge.
ON THIS DATE
In 1961, Frank Robinson of the Cincinnati Reds was named Most Valuable Player of the National League.
In 1977, regular passenger service between New York and Europe on the supersonic Concorde began on a trial basis.
In 1980, death claimed film star Mae West at her Hollywood residence at age 87 and former House Speaker John W. McCormack in Dedham, Mass. at age 88.
In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win re-election of the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced she would resign.
In 2003, thousands of mourners gathered in downtown Dallas along the street where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated 40 years earlier.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 77.
Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 70.
Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 70.
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 62.
Actor Mariel Hemingway is 59.
Actor MARK RUFFALO is 53.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 53.
Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 50.
Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 37.
Actor Scarlett Johansson is 36.
