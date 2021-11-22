TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, NOV. 22, the 326th day of 2021. There are 39 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, riding in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded. Suspected gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.
10 YEARS AGO
Baseball players and owners signed an agreement for a new labor contract, a deal making baseball the first North American professional major league to start blood tests for human growth hormone and expanding the playoffs to 10 teams by 2013. Ryan Braun was voted the NL MVP after helping the Milwaukee Brewers win their first division title in nearly 30 years.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek met in Cairo to discuss measures for defeating Japan.
In 1967, the U.N. Security Council approved Resolution 242, which called for Israel to withdraw from territories it had captured the previous June, and implicitly called on adversaries to recognize Israel’s right to exist.
In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win reelection to the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced she would resign.
In 2010, thousands of people stampeded during a festival in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, leaving some 350 dead and hundreds injured in what the prime minister called the country’s biggest tragedy since the 1970s reign of terror by the Khmer Rouge.
In 2014, a 12-year-old Black boy, Tamir Rice, was shot and mortally wounded by police outside a Cleveland recreation center after brandishing what turned out to be a pellet gun. (A grand jury declined to indict either the patrolman who fired the fatal shot or a training officer.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 78.
Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 71.
Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 71.
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 63.
Actor Mariel Hemingway is 60.
Actor Winsor Harmon is 58.
Actor Mark Ruffalo is 54.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 54.
Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 38.
Actor Scarlett Johansson is 37.
