THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There is no passion to be found playing small – in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” — Nelson Mandela
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, NOV. 23, the 328th day of 2020. There are 38 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 23, 1963, President LYNDON B. JOHNSON proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
10 YEARS AGO
North Korea bombarded South Korea’s Yeonpyeong Island with artillery fire, killing four people and raising tensions between the two countries.
ON THIS DATE
In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce (loos), was first published.
In 1996, a commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoros Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.
In 2000, in a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refused to order Miami-Dade County officials to resume hand-counting its election-day ballots. Meanwhile, Gore’s lawyers argued in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that the high court should stay out of the Florida election controversy.
Actor Larry Hagman, best known for playing the scheming oil baron J.R. Ewing on TV’s “Dallas,” died in Dallas at the age of 81.
In 2016, President-elect Donald Trump selected two Republican women who’d had unflattering things to say about him during the campaign: South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and charter school advocate Betsy DeVos to lead the Department of Education.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 73.
Singer Bruce Hornsby is 66.
Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 61.
TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 60.
Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 53.
Actor Oded Fehr is 50.
Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 48.
Actor Page Kennedy is 44.
Actor-singer MILEY CYRUS is 28.
Actor Austin Majors is 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.