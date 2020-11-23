THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“There is no passion to be found playing small – in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” — Nelson Mandela

TODAY IS

Today is MONDAY, NOV. 23, the 328th day of 2020. There are 38 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 1963 file photo, the flag-draped casket of President John F. Kennedy lies in state in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The flag that draped the president’s coffin and the saddle, sword and boots from the riderless horse in his funeral procession go on display Nov. 22 at the Kennedy Library on the 50th anniversary of Kennedy’s assassination. (AP Photo, File)

On Nov. 23, 1963, President LYNDON B. JOHNSON proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

10 YEARS AGO

North Korea bombarded South Korea’s Yeonpyeong Island with artillery fire, killing four people and raising tensions between the two countries.

ON THIS DATE

In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce (loos), was first published.

In 1996, a commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoros Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.

In 2000, in a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refused to order Miami-Dade County officials to resume hand-counting its election-day ballots. Meanwhile, Gore’s lawyers argued in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that the high court should stay out of the Florida election controversy.

Actor Larry Hagman, best known for playing the scheming oil baron J.R. Ewing on TV’s “Dallas,” died in Dallas at the age of 81.

In 2016, President-elect Donald Trump selected two Republican women who’d had unflattering things to say about him during the campaign: South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and charter school advocate Betsy DeVos to lead the Department of Education.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Virus Outbreak-Entertainment-What's Happening

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2020 file photo, actress-singer Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford fashion show in Los Angeles. Cyrus is looking to spread hope and warmth to those stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. She announced Tuesday, March 17, that every day this week she’ll be appearing on Instagram Live for a talk show she’s calling “Bright Minded: Live with Miley.” Her first guest on Monday was her own therapist, and her second on Tuesday will be Demi Lovato. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 73.

Singer Bruce Hornsby is 66.

Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 61.

TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 60.

Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 53.

Actor Oded Fehr is 50.

Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 48.

Actor Page Kennedy is 44.

Actor-singer MILEY CYRUS is 28.

Actor Austin Majors is 25.

