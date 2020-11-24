TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, NOV. 24, the 329th day of 2020. There are 37 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 24, 1859, British naturalist Charles Darwin published “On the Origin of Species,” which explained his theory of evolution by means of natural selection.
10 YEARS AGO
A jury in Austin convicted former U.S. House Majority Leader TOM DELAY, R-Texas, on charges he’d illegally funneled corporate money to Texas candidates in 2002. (DeLay’s convictions were overturned on appeal.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1947, a group of writers, producers and directors that became known as the “Hollywood Ten” was cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions about alleged Communist influence in the movie industry. John Steinbeck’s novel “The Pearl” was first published.
In 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.
In 1971, a hijacker calling himself “Dan Cooper” (but who became popularly known as “D.B. Cooper”) parachuted from a Northwest Orient Airlines 727 over the Pacific Northwest after receiving $200,000 in ransom; his fate remains unknown.
In 1991, rock singer Freddie Mercury died in London at age 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.
In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court stepped into the bitter, overtime struggle for the White House, agreeing to consider George W. Bush’s appeal against the hand recounting of ballots in Florida.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 82.
Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue is 80.
Actor Stanley Livingston is 70.
Rock musician Clem Burke (Blondie; The Romantics) is 66.
Actor Denise Crosby is 63.
Rock musician Chad Taylor (Live) is 50.
Actor-writer-director-producer Stephen Merchant is 46.
Olympic bronze medal figure skater Chen Lu is 44.
Actor COLIN HANKS is 43.
Actor Katherine Heigl is 42.
