THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Aim for the moon. If you miss, you may hit a star.” — W. Clement Stone
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25, the 330th day of 2020. There are 36 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 25, 2002, President GEORGE W. BUSH signed legislation creating the Department of Homeland Security, and appointed Tom Ridge to be its head.
10 YEARS AGO
Incumbent Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki cemented his grip on power, bringing an end to nearly nine months of political deadlock after he was asked to form the next government.
ON THIS DATE
In 1947, movie studio executives meeting in New York agreed to blacklist the “Hollywood Ten” who’d been cited for contempt of Congress the day before.
In 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery; his widow, Jacqueline, lighted an “eternal flame” at the gravesite.
In 1999, Elian Gonzalez, a 5-year-old Cuban boy, was rescued by a pair of sport fishermen off the coast of Florida, setting off an international custody battle.
In 2009, Toyota said it would replace the gas pedals on 4 million vehicles in the United States because the pedals could get stuck in the floor mats and cause sudden acceleration.
In 2016, Fidel Castro, who led his rebels to victorious revolution in 1959, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half-century of rule in Cuba, died at age 90.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Kathryn Crosby is 87.
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and NASCAR auto racing team owner Joe Gibbs is 80.
Actor John Larroquette is 73.
Retired MLB All-Star Bucky Dent is 69.
Dance judge Bruno Tonioli (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 65.
Singer Amy Grant is 60.
Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar is 57.
Actor CHRISTINA APPLEGATE is 49.
Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb is 44.
Former first daughters Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager are 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.